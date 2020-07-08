INDIA

1-MIN READ

Police Inspector Tests Positive For Covid-19, Bareilly SSP's Office Sealed

File photo of policemen standing inside a police station. (Reuters)

  • PTI Bareilly
  • Last Updated: July 8, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
A police inspector tested positive for COVID-19 here following which the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police has been sealed for two days, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The office will reopen on July 10 and till that time people can register their complaints online.

While a police personnel posted at the SSP's office had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, an inspector tested positive on Tuesday. Earlier, a police constable posted in the accounts department of the office had tested positive for COVID-19.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, Shailendra Kumar Pandey, said, "Following emergence of COVID-19 cases in Bareilly, the SSP's office has been sealed for 2 days. The office will open for the public on July 10. During the two days, people can register their complaints through online medium. Those facing serious problems can call."

