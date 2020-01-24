Police is Using Modern Gadgets to Foil Militants' Designs, Says J&K IGP

Srinagar: Police is using modern gadgets to foil the designs of militants to mount attacks in Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said, as he appealed to the people to participate in Republic Day functions across the valley.

He was speaking on the sidelines of full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.

"Security is beefed on occasions like August 15 or January 26 and night-time patrolling is also undertaken. We also undertake checking and frisking in which we use modern gadgets and we will not allow any (militancy-related) incident," Kumar told reporters.

The IGP said the security forces counter-plan to whatever the militants plan in the Kashmir valley and they are ready to foil their designs.

"Whatever planning the militants have, we have counter-planning to that and we are ready for it and are taking preventive action," he said, appealing to the general public to participate in the functions.

Earlier, various contingents, including school children, participated in full dress rehearsal for the parade at the stadium, officials said.

They said the contingents of police and other forces marched past the national flag and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan presided over the parade.

Similar rehearsals were held at other district headquarters in the valley, the officials said.

