Police Issues Traffic Advisory Around Central Delhi in View of PM Modi's Rally at Ramlila Ground

New Delhi Traffic will be affected in Central Delhi today due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the Ramlila Ground, police said.

In an advisory, police said parking for cars will be inside and behind the Civic Centre.

Bus would allocated space to park on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat parking, Shanti Van parking, service roads of Rajghat and the Samta Sthal, it said.

Outside Broadcasting (OB) vans will be parked on the footpath of JLN Marg opposite to the Ramlila Ground beyond Gate number 2 and up to Kamla Market, the advisory stated.

No commercial vehicle will be allowed from Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Chowk via JLN Marg, Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG Road, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market Chowk via Vivekanand Marg and Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover, it stated.

