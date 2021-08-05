Police Jawan Accused of Raping Minor In Himachal’s Nahan

A case was registered against a police jawan on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Nahan town of Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The accused Jawan is working as a driver in the police department. An FIR has been registered under PCSO Act and Section 376 of Indian Penal Code for rape at the Nahan Mahila Police Station.

According to the police, the incident is of early February this year and came to light just two days through the child helpline. The local police station said that the victim’s family is not ready for the girl’s medical examination. The police are trying to convince the family for the medical examination of the girl. The police also mentioned that only after the victim’s medical treatment the girl’s statement will be recorded under Sec 164 of CrPC.

Confirming the incident, the Superintendent of police Khushal Chand Sharma said, “A case has been registered against the Jawan and strict action will be taken against him. We are trying our best to convince the victim’s family as they are not ready for medical examination.” The SP further added, “The accused was working as a driver in the police department and has been asked to stay in Nahan till further orders.”

