Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Police Jawan Injured in Blast Triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma District

The incident took place near Dodipadar village when a DRG team was returning after an anti-naxal operation on Wednesday evening, a senior police official said.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Image for representation only
Representative image.

Sukma: A personnel of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was injured in a blast triggered by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, an official said.

The incident took place near Dodipadar village when a DRG team was returning after an anti-naxal operation on Wednesday evening, a senior police official said. The security forces had launched patrolling operation in the interior of Pushpal area on September 30, he said.

On the way back, when the DRG team was passing through a forest at the base of a hill, naxals carried out the blast of an improvised explosive device (IED), he said. Assistant constable Sawlam Mutta was injured in the attack.

Mutta, who sustained splinter injuries in his legs, was rushed to a local hospital and was said to be out of danger, the official said. The DRG is a front line anti-naxal unit of the state police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram