Police Jawan Injured in Blast Triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma District
The incident took place near Dodipadar village when a DRG team was returning after an anti-naxal operation on Wednesday evening, a senior police official said.
Representative image.
Sukma: A personnel of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was injured in a blast triggered by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, an official said.
The incident took place near Dodipadar village when a DRG team was returning after an anti-naxal operation on Wednesday evening, a senior police official said. The security forces had launched patrolling operation in the interior of Pushpal area on September 30, he said.
On the way back, when the DRG team was passing through a forest at the base of a hill, naxals carried out the blast of an improvised explosive device (IED), he said. Assistant constable Sawlam Mutta was injured in the attack.
Mutta, who sustained splinter injuries in his legs, was rushed to a local hospital and was said to be out of danger, the official said. The DRG is a front line anti-naxal unit of the state police.
