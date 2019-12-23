Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Police Keeping Vigil on Massage Parlours for Any Illegal Activity: Delhi Govt to High Court

Delhi government told the court that police had received 19 complaints of illegal flesh trade in relation to the massage parlours and of them, 11 were found to be unsubstantial and in the remaining eight, FIRs have been registered.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Police Keeping Vigil on Massage Parlours for Any Illegal Activity: Delhi Govt to High Court
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)

New Delhi: The AAP government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that police have been instructed to keep a vigil on all the massage parlours operating in the national capital and to take prompt legal action when any illegality is noticed.

The Delhi government made the submission before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar in an affidavit filed in compliance of the court's direction in July to "do something" with regard to massage parlours in the city.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose told the bench that between July 1, 2017 and September 30, 2019, police have identified 526 massage parlours, of which 405 were functional and the remaining 121 have either been closed by the owners or sealed by the municipal corporations.

Ghose also told the court that police had received 19 complaints of illegal flesh trade in relation to the massage parlours and of them, 11 were found to be unsubstantial and in the remaining eight, FIRs have been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Taking note of the steps taken by the government, the bench listed the matter for further hearing on March 30 as no one was present on behalf of the petitioner, Ateet Bansal, who has alleged that sex rackets are rampant in the garb of massage parlours.

Bansal, in his plea, has also alleged that every year, hundreds of immigrants stay back in the national capital illegally and engage in flesh trade by working in the "massage" business to earn quick money. He has further claimed that the police, even after receiving several tips, were unable to take action against the offenders.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram