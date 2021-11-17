Police Lathicharge in Land Dispute, Several Reported Injured in UP Village

About a dozen people, including six women, were injured allegedly after police resorted to lathicharge in a property dispute case in Umerpur village here. The incident took place on Tuesday under Budhana Police Station area, when police allegedly used force during its bid to evict people from a piece of land.

The land under contest was alleged to have been bought by a man named Yusuf about 20 years back, but was not registered in the Tehsil records.

