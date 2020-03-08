Police Lathicharge Teachers in Patiala During March Against Unemployment; 5 Injured
One of the teachers jumped into the Bhakra canal. He was rescued immediately.
Patiala: ETT-TET pass unemployed teachers clash with police personnel during a protest in front of CM house, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Chandigarh: The Punjab Police lathicharged unemployed teachers on Sunday to foil their march towards Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's in Patiala, resulting in injuries to five of them. One of the teachers jumped into the Bhakra canal. He was rescued immediately.
Police said some members of the force were also injured.
The protesters were demanding jobs, saying they had cleared the elementary teacher training (ETT) and qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), but they were still jobless. The protesters included women teachers.
The Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal has condemned the lathicharge. "The SAD condemns the brutal lathicharge by police on unemployed teachers in Patiala," said party spokesperson and former state Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.
He said the way women teachers were manhandled and assaulted was a matter of shame for the whole state.
"Instead of listening and assuring them, the Cong govt is suppressing their voice," the SAD spokesperson said in the tweet.
