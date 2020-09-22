Police Launches Campaign To Track Down Criminals; Mukhtar Ansari Aide's House Raided

Lucknow: The house of an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was raided here on Tuesday as an intensive campaign was launched to track down members of various gangs active in the district, police said. Police officials said that during the raid at the house of Ansari’s aide, a pistol and some cartridges were seized. Whether the pistol is licenced or not will be probed, they added.

A statement issued here by the Police Commissionerate Lucknow said an intensive campaign was initiated against criminals at different places in the city on Tuesday. “Raids were conducted at 42 places, at locations of members of various gangs including that of Mukhtar Ansari, Munna Bajrangi, serial killer Saleem, Rustam and Sohrab,” it said.

As many as 48 teams of police were pressed into action, the statement said, adding 11 persons were arrested. Twenty-one persons suspected to be involved in nefarious activities were called by police ( for questioning), it said. Three illegal arms, 30 cartridges and 24 tiffin boxes used for making bombs were recovered during the raids, police said.

Raids were conducted in Aliganj, Aashiyana, Sadar and Neelmatha area of Lucknow Cantonment, they said. Police Commissioner, Lucknow, Sujeet Pandey told reporters, “One of the places raided was that of Abhishek (in Aliganj area), an aide of Mukhtar Ansari.” Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said properties of criminals worth over Rs 262 crore have been seized under the Gangster Act.

Properties of criminals worth Rs 66 crore alone have been seized in the past one week in different districts of the state, he added.

