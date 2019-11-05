Take the pledge to vote

Police-lawyer Standoff Unfortunate, Delhi Govt Wants Immediate Solutions: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The issue should have been handled at the appropriate time to avoid the conflict, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
Police-lawyer Standoff Unfortunate, Delhi Govt Wants Immediate Solutions: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

New Delhi: The Delhi government wants an immediate solution to the police-lawyer standoff, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, terming the prevailing situation "unfortunate".

Thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters on Tuesday to demand action against those involved in an attack on their colleague outside the Saket court, the unprecedented scenes of police protest leading their chief urging them to resume duty.

"The entire situation is unfortunate. On one side, there are lawyers who provide justice to people and on other hand, police give security to people.

"They (lawyers and police) are the people on whom the common man has confidence. We want immediate solution to the police-lawyer standoff," Sisodia said at a press conference.

The issue should have been handled at the appropriate time to avoid the conflict, he said.

Tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since Saturday when a clash over a parking dispute led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

As surging crowds of protesters gathered outside the Police Headquarters at ITO, leading to traffic snarls, police commissioner Amulya Patnaik came out of his office to assure them that their concerns will be addressed.

