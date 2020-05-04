Police Lob Tear Gas Shells after Stranded Migrant Workers Pelt Stones at Them in Surat
The incident took place near Vareli village on the outskirts of Surat while the migrant workers were demanding that arrangements be made to send them back to their native places in the wake of the lockdown.
Image for representation.
Surat: Migrant labourers pelted stones at police in Gujarat's Surat district on Monday, following which security personnel lobbed teargas shells and baton-charged the agitated workers, an official said.
The incident took place near Vareli village on the outskirts of Surat while the migrant workers were demanding that arrangements be made to send them back to their native places in the wake of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, he said. The labourers also damaged some vehicles parked on Surat-Kadodara road.
The situation was later brought under control and security stepped up in the area, he added.
