Haryana Cops Lob Tear Gas, Use Force as Farmers Try to Disrupt Inaugural of Covid Hospital by CM Khattar

Police on Sunday lobbed tear gas shells and used force to disperse a group of farmers who tried to march towards the venue where Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to inaugurate a COVID hospital. Police said the farmers jumped police barricades and they had to use force and resort to tear gas shelling to disperse them.

Khattar inaugurated the newly built 500-bedded Chaudhary Devi Lal Sanjeevani COVID Hospital in Hisar and farmers were stopped before they could reach the venue, the police said.

Khattar said with the inauguration of the Chaudhary Devi Lal Sanjivani COVID hospital, not only the coronavirus patients of Hisar district but the people of nearby districts would be able to get the required treatment at the facility. On April 26, Khattar had visited Hisar and identified the campus of Jindal Modern School adjoining Jindal Stainless Limited unit and after completing all the necessary procedures, the hospital was constructed in a record 17 days time, an official statement said.

The farmers claimed that a few of them were injured in police action. A police spokesman said farmers pelted stones at the force and some personnel were injured and subsequently hospitalised.

Police said they detained some agitators, included women, as they were marching towards the venue to create obstructions in the chief minister’s event. The farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws and they been opposing the public functions of the BJP-JJP leaders in the state over it.

As farmers started assembling in numbers and marching towards the venue, the chief minister left after he inaugurated the hospital. Earlier, a large number of farmers riding on tractors allegedly broke police barricades near Mayyar and Satrod villages on Hisar-Delhi National highway.

To protest the police action, farmers squatted and blocked some roads in the district. Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh said over 150 farmers have been detained and demanded their immediately release.

Khattar said 1,000 teams have already been deputed to conduct door-to-door COVID-19 testing in villages from May 15. He said the rates of private hospitals and ambulances have also been capped by the state government and strict action will be taken against those flouting the rules.

The Centre has said the new farm laws will benefit farmers by freeing them from the clutches of middlemen and ushering in new technology in the sector. However, farmers say these legislations will remove the safety net of the minimum support price (MSP) and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

