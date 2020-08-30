Police Lodge Complaint Without Naming Accused in Murder of Lucknow Railway Official's Wife, Son

Police have registered a murder case in connection with the killing of the wife and son of a senior railway official in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow but nobody has been named in the complaint, an official said on Sunday.

The complaint was lodged by R D Bajpai, whose wife and son were shot dead allegedly by her “depressed” minor daughter at their residence in the high-security Gautampalli area of Lucknow. "No person has been named in the complaint," said Somen Barma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow Central.

The Gautampalli area, where the incident took place on Saturday, is just a few kilometres away from the official residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The deceased were identified as Malini Bajpai (45) and Sharad (20). State DGP H C Awasthy had told PTI that the girl was an amateur sportsperson and she used her shooting gun to kill them. According to police, the girl suffered from depression, resulting in the incident. Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime. Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey had said the girl had confessed to the crime.

Police said Bajpiai's daughter inflicted wounds on herself using a razor, which too has been recovered. She had her right hand bandaged and on opening it, her wounds were visible. Old wounds were visible on the left hand. Pandey had said they will send the girl to a juvenile home.

