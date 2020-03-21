Police Nab Four in Mahashtra For Illegally Hoarding Sanitisers Worth Rs 6 Lakh Amid Coronavirus
The shop owners couldn't produce bills for sanitisers that were kept in the shop's storage unit, inspector Rajendrasingh Gaur said.
Representative image.
Aurangabad: Four persons were arrested for allegedly hoarding hand sanitisers worth over Rs 6 lakh in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, officials of Jalna police's crime branch and the Food and Drug Administration raided a shop on Old Mondha road, an official said.
The shop owners couldn't produce bills for sanitisers that were kept in the shop's storage unit, inspector Rajendrasingh Gaur said.
The police arrested four persons and registered a case against them under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.
In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the police and FDA have launched a severe crackdown against people hoarding and manufacturing uncertified hand sanitisers.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor Video Calls Malaika and Amrita, Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus
- Donald Trump & Elon Musk Think Chloroquine is The Answer to Coronavirus, But What is it?
- Android 11 Developer Preview 2 is Here: A Look at All New Features
- PM Modi Wants 'Janta Curfew' for a Day, But Doctors Want Indians to Stay Indoors Much Longer
- Man's Best Friend? This Indian TikTok Star's 'Dog' is a Cow