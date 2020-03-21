Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Police Nab Four in Mahashtra For Illegally Hoarding Sanitisers Worth Rs 6 Lakh Amid Coronavirus

The shop owners couldn't produce bills for sanitisers that were kept in the shop's storage unit, inspector Rajendrasingh Gaur said.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 10:17 AM IST
Police Nab Four in Mahashtra For Illegally Hoarding Sanitisers Worth Rs 6 Lakh Amid Coronavirus
Representative image.

Aurangabad: Four persons were arrested for allegedly hoarding hand sanitisers worth over Rs 6 lakh in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of Jalna police's crime branch and the Food and Drug Administration raided a shop on Old Mondha road, an official said.

The shop owners couldn't produce bills for sanitisers that were kept in the shop's storage unit, inspector Rajendrasingh Gaur said.

The police arrested four persons and registered a case against them under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the police and FDA have launched a severe crackdown against people hoarding and manufacturing uncertified hand sanitisers.

