Meerut Family, Running Drug Racket From Basement of their House for 30 Years, Finally Arrested

Police nabbed a drug dealer and his entire family, on Sunday, in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh for running a drug racket from the basement of their house. Police busted the drug racket and arrested the main accused Tasleem and his family members.

The police during the raid at the house of the accused discovered a hidden basement. The drug racket was reportedly operating from the basement of the house located in Railway Road police station area of Meerut. According to police, the main accused Tasleem was probably running the drug business for the last 30 years.

Police are now expecting to unearth a large drug syndicate with the arrest of the main accused and his family members.

In a raid few days ago the police recovered contraband worth crores of rupees from Tasleem’s house. However, the police team could not find the secret basement during the raid. The basement was opening at the other end of the house. Police suspect that the accused used to escape using this basement during the raids. Taslim and his entire family used to deal in banned substances like ganja, hashish, opium, smack, cocaine and heroin. Their network was spread in Meerut and neighbouring districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Tasleem has 32 cases pending against him, because of which a reward of Rs 5000 was announced on him by the police. Not only Tasleem but his wife Hajjan, his son Shahbaz and sons-in-law Nizamuddin and Danish were also running the local drug racket. When the BJP government came to power in the state, the drug business suffered to a great extent. After absconding for a few months, Tasleem and his family members were finally arrested by the police.

According to reports, Tasleem and his family are being questioned by the police to find out the suppliers and customers. The police are investigating to unearth the entire drug syndicate.

