Police Nab Miscreants Who Pulled Down Pillars at World Heritage Site Hampi

Nearly a week after a shocking video of youth pulling down the pillars at Hampi heritage site in Karnataka surfaced online, the police have arrested three accused. According to the Hampi police sources, two are from Bengaluru, while the other one hails from Hyderabad.However, the police have withheld the identity of the three accused. The search to nab the fourth accused, who had filmed the vandalising act, is still on.In the video which went viral on social media, three youngsters were seen pushing a pillar at the site. The video had evoked a strong response from the people.Earlier, when incident had occurred, the Ballari SP Arun Rangarajan told News18, "Four to five people are likely involved in it. Accused will be arrested & prosecuted."The politicians, too, had taken this incident seriously and Home Minister MB Patil had instructed police to initiate speedy probe. However, he had also said that the video may have been recorded three years earlier and someone had shared it on social media now.A drone photo taken couple of years ago shows only one pillar fallen while 14 pillars are seen fallen now, News18 Kannada had reported.Hampi, known as World's largest open air museum, is spread over 26 square kilometers. The foreign travellers who visit the city describe Hampi as the most prosperous city in the entire world during medieval age. In 1,500 AD, Hampi had a population of over 10 lakh making it one of the largest cities in the world.With Inputs from Sharanu Hampi