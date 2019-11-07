Take the pledge to vote

Police Officer Abuses Journalist Outside Kerala Assembly After Altercation Over Parking of Vehicle

The cop can be seen hurling abuses at the journalist in a video. She also tried to snatch the camera when she realized that the incident was being filmed.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:November 7, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
Police Officer Abuses Journalist Outside Kerala Assembly After Altercation Over Parking of Vehicle
Thiruvananthapuram: A video journalist with a regional news channel was allegedly abused and manhandled by a woman civil police officer outside the state legislative assembly in Thiruvananthapuram.

The cop can be seen hurling abuses at the journalist in a video. She also tried to snatch the camera when she realized that the incident was being filmed.

The altercation started when the police officer asked the TV crew to move their vehicle which was parked in front of the Assembly.

The journalist alleged that though they moved the vehicle, the police officer insisted on the vehicle to be moved out of the vicinity. The crew told her that they were there to cover an event, but she refused to listen and started abusing them, the journalist said.

The police said the officer was deployed recently in front of the assembly and has been sent back to her parent unit after the incident.

According to police, the officer was suffering from stress for the past few days. The probe in the case is underway.

