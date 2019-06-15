Police Officer Hacked, Burnt Alive Near Her Home in Kerala; Traffic Cop Taken Into Custody

Alappuzha: A woman civil police officer was set on fire on Saturday by a traffic police personnel near her home in Kerala's Alappuzha district.

The deceased police officer was identified as Soumya Pushpakaran, a civil police officer posted at the Vallikunnam station near Mavelikkara, according to a report in the Mathrubhumi. Pushpakaran is survived by three children. Her husband works abroad.

The 34-year-old was knocked off her two-wheeler by the car of the accused, identified as Ajaz, when she was returning home from work. When the accused stepped out of a car with a machete in hand, Pushpakaran ran and sought refuge in a house nearby. Ajaz then hacked her and allegedly poured petrol over her and set her ablaze.

Pushpakaran reportedly died on the spot, but her body is yet to be taken to the hospital as forensic officials were at the spot to collect evidence.

The accused, posted with the Aluva traffic police team, suffered burn injuries and was taken into police custody soon after the attack. He has been admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

