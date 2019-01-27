Chennai Cop Asks Band to Stop Crooning Song With 'Modi' in Lyrics

A band that was performing in Chennai on Sunday at a street cultural festival at the Besant Nagar beach had to wrap up in a hurry after on-duty local police objected to the lyrics that figured the word 'Modi.'The Casteless Collective band began singing about Prime Minister Narendra Modi when a police officer intervened and told the organisers that songs with political references cannot be allowed and asked them to stop singing the song.Singer TM Krishna, who was organising the event, said, “The police officer asked us to stop the song as it had direct political references and hence, it cannot be sung. Criticism is being taken in a negative sense in our country. We should all have freedom of expression."Krishna’s recent run-ins with right wing activists came to the fore when a concert in Delhi jointly organised by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and cultural body SPIC-MACAY was cancelled in November.Now, Krishna is taking it up a notch by taking Carnatic music to north Chennai and roping in folk artists from there to Mylapore sabhas.The 2019 Vizha (festival) is a step up in Krishna's attempt at reversing social-political anomalies through what he knows: music.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.