Police Officer Killed After Gunmen Open Fire in J&K's Tral; Wife and Daughter Injured

A police officer was killed on Sunday night after unknown gunmen opened fire at him and his family in Hariparigam area of Tral of Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased was identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Special Police Officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir police.

Bhat, who was shot in the head, succumbed to his injuries. Two members of his family, including his wife and daughter, were injured in the attack as they tried to intervene, sources in the police said.

#BREAKING: Pakistan sponsored terrorists kill yet another innocent Kashmiri. SPO of J&K Police Fayaz Ahmad was killed by terrorists outside his house in Bonpora of Hariparigam village in Tral of Pulwama district in South Kashmir, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tells me.— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 27, 2021

“Pakistan sponsored terrorists kill yet another innocent Kashmiri. SPO of J&K Police Fayaz Ahmad was killed by terrorists outside his house in Bonpora of Hariparigam village in Tral of Pulwama district in South Kashmir," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told CNN-News18.

Kashmir Police tweeted they have cordoned off the area and a search is ongoing.

#Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora & fired #indiscriminately. In this #terror incident, he along with his wife & daughter recieved #critical gunshot injuries. Fayaz Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Search going on.— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 27, 2021

“Fayaz Ahmad succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Search going on," the police wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here