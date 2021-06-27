CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#MannKiBaat#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Police Officer Killed After Gunmen Open Fire in J&K's Tral; Wife and Daughter Injured
1-MIN READ

Police Officer Killed After Gunmen Open Fire in J&K's Tral; Wife and Daughter Injured

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The deceased was identified as Fayaz Ahmad, Special Police Officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir police.

A police officer was killed on Sunday night after unknown gunmen opened fire at him and his family in Hariparigam area of Tral of Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased was identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Special Police Officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir police.

Bhat, who was shot in the head, succumbed to his injuries. Two members of his family, including his wife and daughter, were injured in the attack as they tried to intervene, sources in the police said.

“Pakistan sponsored terrorists kill yet another innocent Kashmiri. SPO of J&K Police Fayaz Ahmad was killed by terrorists outside his house in Bonpora of Hariparigam village in Tral of Pulwama district in South Kashmir," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told CNN-News18.

RELATED NEWS

Kashmir Police tweeted they have cordoned off the area and a search is ongoing.

“Fayaz Ahmad succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Search going on," the police wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 27, 2021, 23:26 IST