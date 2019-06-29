Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Police Officer Killed as Car Plunges into Gorge in J&K's Doda District

ASI Vikram Singh was on his way to work when he lost control of his car at Galgandhar on the Pul Doda-Bhadarwah National Highway.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Police Officer Killed as Car Plunges into Gorge in J&K's Doda District
Representative image.
Loading...

Bhadarwah: An assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed on Saturday when his car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspector) Vikram Singh (45), a resident of Gatha village of Bhaderwah, was posted in Kishtwar police station in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing, they said.

He was on his way to work when he lost control of the car, which then plunged into the gorge at Galgandhar on the Pul Doda-Bhadarwah National Highway, about 27 km from his home town, around 8.30 am, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bhadarwah, Adil Rishu told PTI.

He said locals and police personnel reached the spot immediately and rushed him to the district hospital in Doda, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram