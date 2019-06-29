Police Officer Killed as Car Plunges into Gorge in J&K's Doda District
ASI Vikram Singh was on his way to work when he lost control of his car at Galgandhar on the Pul Doda-Bhadarwah National Highway.
Representative image.
Bhadarwah: An assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed on Saturday when his car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.
ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspector) Vikram Singh (45), a resident of Gatha village of Bhaderwah, was posted in Kishtwar police station in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing, they said.
He was on his way to work when he lost control of the car, which then plunged into the gorge at Galgandhar on the Pul Doda-Bhadarwah National Highway, about 27 km from his home town, around 8.30 am, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bhadarwah, Adil Rishu told PTI.
He said locals and police personnel reached the spot immediately and rushed him to the district hospital in Doda, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.
