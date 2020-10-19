News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Police Officer Shot Dead by Militants in J&K's Anantnag

File photo of J&K police. (Photo: PTI)

File photo of J&K police. (Photo: PTI)

The incident took place in Bijbehara area of the district, a police official said.

Militants on Monday shot dead a police officer while he was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The incident took place in Bijbehara area of the district, a police official said.

Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was rushed to Bijbehara sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Bhat was presently posted at Police Training Centre in Lethpora in Pulwama district.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...