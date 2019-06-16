Police Officer Succumbs Days After Being Shot in Chest During Anantnag Attack
The officer, Arshad Ahmad Khan who was the Station House Officer (SHO) of the nearby Saddar Police Station, had rushed to the spot when militants opened fire at the security personnel on KP Road in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.
File Photo of Arshad Ahmad Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) , Saddar Police station.
Srinagar: The police inspector who was critically injured in the Fidayeen attack in J&K's Anantnag district on June 12 succumbed to his injuries on Sunday afternoon at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.
The officer, Arshad Ahmad Khan who was the Station House Officer (SHO) of the nearby Saddar Police Station, had rushed to the spot when militants opened fire at the security personnel on KP Road in south Kashmir’s Anantnag. Khan was shot in the chest during the attack and was rushed to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar in critical condition.
He was referred to the AIIMS on Sunday morning via an air ambulance where he succumbed to injuries. Khan is survived by wife and two children.
Five personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and a civilian was injured in the attack, which was carried out by the Al-Umar Mujahideen militant outfit. A foreign militant was also killed in the attack.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It is Not Just a Cricket World Cup Match Between India and Pakistan. It is Something More.
- 18 Years of Lagaan: Aamir Khan Shares Emotional Post and Thanks Ashutosh Gowarikar
- Fact Check: Did ‘Game of Thrones’ Copy Arya Stark Slaying the Night King Sequence from an Indian Show?
- Weekly Tech Recap: E3 2019, Mi Band 4, Google Pixel 4, London Tech Week and More
- Karthik, Chahal and Shankar Visit Manchester United
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s