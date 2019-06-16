Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Police Officer Succumbs Days After Being Shot in Chest During Anantnag Attack

The officer, Arshad Ahmad Khan who was the Station House Officer (SHO) of the nearby Saddar Police Station, had rushed to the spot when militants opened fire at the security personnel on KP Road in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Aakash Hassan | News18.com@Aakashhassan

Updated:June 16, 2019, 7:23 PM IST

File Photo of Arshad Ahmad Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) , Saddar Police station.
Srinagar: The police inspector who was critically injured in the Fidayeen attack in J&K's Anantnag district on June 12 succumbed to his injuries on Sunday afternoon at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

The officer, Arshad Ahmad Khan who was the Station House Officer (SHO) of the nearby Saddar Police Station, had rushed to the spot when militants opened fire at the security personnel on KP Road in south Kashmir’s Anantnag. Khan was shot in the chest during the attack and was rushed to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar in critical condition.

He was referred to the AIIMS on Sunday morning via an air ambulance where he succumbed to injuries. Khan is survived by wife and two children.

Five personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and a civilian was injured in the attack, which was carried out by the Al-Umar Mujahideen militant outfit. A foreign militant was also killed in the attack.

