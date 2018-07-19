Police Officers Make Fun of Me, Ignore my Requests: Dalit BJP MLA from UP

In what may be seen as a major embarrassment for the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, a Dalit BJP MLA has alleged that police officers in his constituency make fun of him and deliberately ignore his requests.Akchaywar Lal Gond, the MLA from Balha constituency in Bahraich, decided to queue up like a common man on the occasion of Tehsil Diwas to lodge his complaint. “Police officers make fun of me… They don’t listen to the recommendations I make for the poor or when I bring to their attention any unlawful activity,” Gond told district officials on Tuesday.The officers were surprised to see the MLA standing in queue and asked him to come to the dais at the hall to which MLA Gond replied, “I will lodge my complaint as a commoner, hoping that officers would hear me out”.Speaking to media on the occasion, Gond said, “When I send members of the public or a party worker gives my reference to the SHO of Sujauli police station of my constituency, he says he doesn’t know me.”The BJP leader said the residents of his constituency are not getting enough food grains to feed their family and have not be allotted houses under government schemes. He said he has written to CM Yogi Adityanath regarding the problems and expects action to be taken soon.District Magistrate of Bahraich, Mala Srivastava, said that the issues raised by the MLA were of serious nature and will be probed soon.