Short-lived Relief as Police Remove, Then Bring Back Barricades on Road Shut Due to Shaheen Bagh Protest
A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on February 3 seeking a direction to the authorities to remove Shaheen Bagh protesters, saying they are causing hardship to people by blocking arterial road connecting Delhi to Noida.
Barricades are back on the alternate route connecting Noida and Faridabad.
New Delhi: A day after mediators appointed by the Supreme Court to hold a dialogue with Shaheen Bagh protesters visited a road blocked by the police, UP cops on Friday opened an alternate route between Noida and Faridabad to ease traffic congestion. However, the relief was short-lived as cops once again put barricades back on the road.
The route connects Noida and Faridabad via Delhi's Kalindi Kunj and hence skirts Shaheen Bagh, where protesters have been camping for over two months against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.
A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on February 3 seeking a direction to the authorities to remove Shaheen Bagh protesters, saying they are causing hardship to people by blocking arterial road connecting Delhi to Noida.
Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass, which were closed on December 15 last year due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizen (NRC).
The plea, filed by former Delhi MLA Nand Kishore Garg, said the law enforcement machinery was being "held hostage to the whims and fancies of the protesters" who have blocked vehicular and pedestrian movement from the road connecting Delhi to Noida.
A two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph had appointed senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran to mediate with the demonstrators and persuade them to move the protest elsewhere.
The court also suggested that the advocates seek help from former information commissioner and IAS officer Wajahat Habibullah.
Talking to reporters, the interlocutors said they had come to Shaheen Bagh to listen to people who had assembled in large numbers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brisbane Student Offers Rs 950 to Kill Cockroach in His Room, Are You up for It?
- Not Just Humans, Birds too Can Learn to Make Food Choices By Watching Videos: Study
- 5 Bollywood Queer Characters that Helped Ayushmann-Jitendra to Normalise Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan
- Video of Sidharth Shukla Sweating it Out in Gym Post Bigg Boss 13 Goes Viral, Watch Here
- In a First, MIT Scientists Discover Powerful New Antibiotic Using Artificial Intelligence Algorithm