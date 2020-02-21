Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Short-lived Relief as Police Remove, Then Bring Back Barricades on Road Shut Due to Shaheen Bagh Protest

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on February 3 seeking a direction to the authorities to remove Shaheen Bagh protesters, saying they are causing hardship to people by blocking arterial road connecting Delhi to Noida.

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Short-lived Relief as Police Remove, Then Bring Back Barricades on Road Shut Due to Shaheen Bagh Protest
Barricades are back on the alternate route connecting Noida and Faridabad.

New Delhi: A day after mediators appointed by the Supreme Court to hold a dialogue with Shaheen Bagh protesters visited a road blocked by the police, UP cops on Friday opened an alternate route between Noida and Faridabad to ease traffic congestion. However, the relief was short-lived as cops once again put barricades back on the road.

The route connects Noida and Faridabad via Delhi's Kalindi Kunj and hence skirts Shaheen Bagh, where protesters have been camping for over two months against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on February 3 seeking a direction to the authorities to remove Shaheen Bagh protesters, saying they are causing hardship to people by blocking arterial road connecting Delhi to Noida.

Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass, which were closed on December 15 last year due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizen (NRC).

The plea, filed by former Delhi MLA Nand Kishore Garg, said the law enforcement machinery was being "held hostage to the whims and fancies of the protesters" who have blocked vehicular and pedestrian movement from the road connecting Delhi to Noida.

A two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph had appointed senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran to mediate with the demonstrators and persuade them to move the protest elsewhere.

The court also suggested that the advocates seek help from former information commissioner and IAS officer Wajahat Habibullah.

Talking to reporters, the interlocutors said they had come to Shaheen Bagh to listen to people who had assembled in large numbers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram