Police Opens Fire on Naxals in Khobramendha Forest, 2 Women Among 5 Killed

Five Maoists were killed in a clash on Monday in Khobramendha forest near Malewada police help center under Kurkheda police sub-division in Gadchiroli around 8 in the morning.

The news was confirmed by Gadchiroli Deputy Inspector General of Police Sandeep Patil. Among the Maoists killed were 3 men and 2 women Naxals, Patil said. Clashes between police and Naxalites have been going on since Saturday. There have been two encounters so far. The encounter, which lasted for about an hour and a half on Saturday amounted to increasing pressure from the police following which the Naxals rushed into the dense forest. A large quantity of Naxalite material was seized from the spot after the encounter.

Under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police, Manish Kalwaniya, while the C-60 jawans of Gadchiroli police force were conducting anti-Naxal operation in Khobramendha, Hetalaksa forest area, on Saturday, 60 to 70 Naxalites ambushed the C-60 jawans.

In response, the jawans opened fire on the Naxals. After an encounter that lasted for about 60 to 70 minutes, the Naxals took advantage of the dense forest and fled the scene.

Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal has received confidential information that a large number of Naxals have gathered in the Khobramendha forest and are likely to carry out massacres in the backdrop of TCOC Naxal Week, which is observed by the Naxals every year.