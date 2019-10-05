Police Play Mute Spectators as MP Woman Sets Herself Ablaze, Stop Others From Saving Her Too

Mandsaur: In a shocking incident, police in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district allegedly played mute spectators for almost three hours after a married woman set herself ablaze and didn’t try to save her life till the time forensic a team arrived at the spot.

The police team, which reached the spot after the victim’s father informed them about the incident, allegedly didn’t try to douse the fire and also prevented the victim's family from pouring water on the burning body.

The incident, which took place in village Karju under the limits of Bhavgarh police here on Thursday afternoon, came into light after its footage went viral on social media.

As the police got the information about the suicide bid, they reached the spot. But instead of barging into the room, the police team reportedly sat outside and also stopped others from entering the room.

The fire was doused after a woman officer Chanda Anjana arrived and asked the police team to douse the fire immediately.

The 22-year-old, who got married two years ago, was at her parent’s home at the time of the incident. The reason that prompted her to take the extreme step is not yet known.

In the viral video, the father of the victim said that his daughter set herself on fire by pouring kerosene and the Bhavgarh police station was informed immediately. The police came half an hour later, he added.

Meanwhile, the police said that they were waiting for the FSL officer from Mandsaur. Senior police officer Brij Bhushan Chaudhari said they have sent the body for post-mortem and strict action would be taken if the cops are proven guilty.

Another senior officer, on condition of anonymity, said the cops didn’t allow the victim’s kin to pour water on the burning body as it could destroy vital evidence.

