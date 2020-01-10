Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Police Probe Shows Left-wing Students Involved in JNU Violence, Says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Attacking the opposition, Prakash Javadekar said the CPI, CPI(M) and AAP have been rejected in the Lok Sabha polls and 'they are now using students for their vested interests'.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Police Probe Shows Left-wing Students Involved in JNU Violence, Says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Prakash Javadekar addresses the Cabinet press briefing (Image: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the Delhi Police's ongoing probe into the January 5 violence in JNU has made it clear that students affiliated to left-wing bodies were involved in the incident.

Attacking the opposition, he said CPI, CPI(M) and AAP have been rejected in the Lok Sabha polls and "they are now using students for their vested interests". He also appealed to the agitating students of the university to end the stir and allow academic session to commence. "Police has brought reality in light. It is clear that left wing students' outfits were involved in the attack," Javadekar said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram