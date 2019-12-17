Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Police Booth Set on Fire as Agitation Against Citizenship Act Turns Violent in Delhi's Seelampur

Police said demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

News18.com

Updated:December 17, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Police Booth Set on Fire as Agitation Against Citizenship Act Turns Violent in Delhi's Seelampur
Cops fire tear gas shells in Delhi's Seelampur on Tuesday.

A protest against the amended citizenship Act turned violent in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area as demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The protesters also set a police booth on fire. According to a senior police officer, the protest began around 12 pm and the people from the area gathered at Seelampur T-point.

The protesters raised slogans against the Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the government. The 66-feet road from Seelampur to Jafrabad (both carriageways) has been closed due to demonstration.

Entry and exit gates of Seelampur and Gokulpuri have been closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. Earlier, DMRC closed Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram