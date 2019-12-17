Police Booth Set on Fire as Agitation Against Citizenship Act Turns Violent in Delhi's Seelampur

A protest against the amended citizenship Act turned violent in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area as demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The protesters also set a police booth on fire. According to a senior police officer, the protest began around 12 pm and the people from the area gathered at Seelampur T-point.

The protesters raised slogans against the Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the government. The 66-feet road from Seelampur to Jafrabad (both carriageways) has been closed due to demonstration.

Entry and exit gates of Seelampur and Gokulpuri have been closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. Earlier, DMRC closed Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.