Police Provide Unemployed Man in Chennai Food and Assure Help after He Reaches Out for Help

He was also unable to travel to his native village in Virudhunagar district to meet his wife and provide medical assistance to his parents.

Reuters

Updated:April 28, 2020, 10:01 PM IST
Police Provide Unemployed Man in Chennai Food and Assure Help after He Reaches Out for Help
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)

The Chennai city police on Monday reached out to an unemployed man in distress due to the ongoing lockdown and provided him with food and assured help after he expressed fears that he might be driven to attempt suicide.

The man, a driver by profession, had approached the city police through e-mail, telling them he had no job due to the lockdown and that he faced eviction from his rented accommodation.

He was also unable to travel to his native village in Virudhunagar district to meet his wife and provide medical assistance to his parents.

Saying he was under severe stress and expressing fears that he may "attempt suicide," he knocked on the doors of the city police with a plea to enable him leave for his home town.

Immediately, a team of personnel led by the Adyar Police Inspector reached his place "and saved the person from crisis", an "Action Taken Report" shared on the city police' official twitter handle on Tuesday said.

The man was provided food and also counselled by the police team, which assured to do its best to help him travel to his village.

