Police Raid Spa Centre in Gurugram for Prostitution; Manager Held

Police on Friday busted a prostitution racket which was being run in the guise of a spa centre and arrested its manager. Two women were also detained after the raid at the spa centre located in a mall in Sector 51, but were let off after questioning, police said.

Police identified the arrested spa manager as Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi. The spa is owned by one Bhagat Singh, a resident of Sector 15 here. He is yet to be arrested, they said.

Following a tip-off, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi sent two men as customers, who paid marked notes of Rs 2,000 each to the manager for the “service”, after which the place was raided and the accused caught red-handed, police said.

“The accused spa manager confessed that he was running prostitution under the guise of a spa centre by charging Rs 2,000 per customer. We are conducting raids to nab the spa owner,” inspector Rajesh Kumar, the investigating officer and SHO of Sector 50 police station, said. The accused have been booked under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.

