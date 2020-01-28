'They're Unaware of Facts': UP Police Urges Families of Women Protesters to Withdraw Stir

Lucknow: The all woman protest going on at Ghantaghar entered its 12th day on Tuesday. The Lucknow Police till now have registered six different FIRs in connection with the Anti CAA protests in various parts of the city. After the woman protesters were not deterred by the FIR against them, the Lucknow Police is now trying to reach out to the families of the protesters and urging them to withdraw from the protest as they are misinformed about the Amended Citizenship Law.

Sources in the police department revealed that the families of females who were booked in the FIRs for violation of Section 144 are being approached first to urge the women to withdraw from the protest as they were not completely aware of the amended Citizenship Law. Sources also suggest these women were joining protests because of misinformation and were not aware of the facts about CAA.

Meanwhile a total of six FIRs have been lodged against anti-CAA protesters in the state capital, out of which four are registered against protesters at Ghantaghar while two are registered against the protesters at Ujariaon in Gomti Nagar area of the state capital.

Three members of Samajwadi Party who were burning effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah outside UP Assembly were also arrested for violation of Section 144 of the CrPC. The arrested student leader of SP youth wing, Pooja Shukla who was detained from Ghantghar on Saturday was granted bail by court on Monday.

On Monday, Sunni cleric and member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali reached Ghantaghar along with Bishop Gerald Mathias and extended support to the females protesting against the Amended Citizenship Law. Addressing the crowd at Ghantaghar, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said, “The government should take back this controversial law. I want to thank females from across religions who have been strongly protesting for so many days. I hope the government takes back this law as soon as possible.”

Earlier Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad had also reached the Ghantaghar and extended his support to the women protesters. Noted lawyer Zafaryab Jilani had also extended his support to the protest by reaching Ghantaghar. Members of Sikh community had performed Ardas at the protest site and had urged the government to include Muslims as well in the Amended Citizenship Law. A Hawan was also performed at Ghantaghar in order to urge government for roll back of the controversial citizenship law.

The Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former Chief Minister of the state Mayawati tweeted on Monday and asked the government to withdraw the cases registered against the Anti CAA protesters in the state. “The cases wrongly lodged against women protesting against CAA NRC must be taken back. The government must compensate those who have lost their lives in the protest. This is the demand of the BSP,” she tweeted.

