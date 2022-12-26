CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Police Recover IED in J-K’s Udhampur; Major 'terror Plan' Averted
1-MIN READ

Police Recover IED in J-K’s Udhampur; Major 'terror Plan' Averted

PTI

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 16:56 IST

Udhampur, India

Besides, police also recovered a sheet with coded signs and a blank page with markings of the banned terrorist organisation, LeT (PTI)

Besides, police also recovered a sheet with coded signs and a blank page with markings of the banned terrorist organisation, LeT (PTI)

A case has been registered at police station Basantgarh and further investigation is underway, SDPO, Ramnagar, Bhishm Dubey said

Police on Monday averted a major terror plan after recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.

IED-like material weighing around 15 kilogram and stored in a cylindrical object and 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62mm cartridges, and five detonators were recovered in the Basantgarh area of the district, they said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed the incident.

Besides, police also recovered a sheet with coded signs and a blank page with markings of the banned terrorist organisation, LeT, the officials said.

RELATED NEWS

They said a suspect has been detained by the police in connection with the recovery of the explosive material.

A case has been registered at police station Basantgarh and further investigation is underway, SDPO, Ramnagar, Bhishm Dubey said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. IED
  2. jammu & kashmir
first published:December 26, 2022, 16:56 IST
last updated:December 26, 2022, 16:56 IST
Read More