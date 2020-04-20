Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Police Refute Claims that 22-yr-old UP Man Died After Being Thrashed by Cops During Lockdown

The victim, a resident of Ambedkarnagar district in UP, died on Friday night. SHO of Tanda Police station said he had sustained injuries five days ago.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2020, 8:01 AM IST
Police Refute Claims that 22-yr-old UP Man Died After Being Thrashed by Cops During Lockdown
Representative Image.

Lucknow: Police on Sunday rejected claims that a 22-year-old resident of Tanda area in Ambedkarnagar district died after being thrashed by cops for violating the lockdown, and said that the man had suffered injuries after falling from his motorcycle.

The victim, identified as Rizwan, died on Friday night. SHO of Tanda police station Sanjay Kumar Pandey said he had sustained injuries five days ago and was also suffering from septicemia.

"Five days ago, Rizwan sustained injuries after he fell from a motorcycle. His family members took him to their doctor. When the medical treatment did not bring the desired relief, the family doctor referred him to an orthopaedic," the SHO said.

Rizwan's father Israil then took him to a community health centre, from where the doctor sent him to the district hospital on April 17 and told him to get an X-ray report, he added.

"On the night of April 17, he died. The doctor at the CHC wrote that Rizwan had sustained injuries five days ago and was suffering from septicemia," Pandey said.

"Some persons in the locality alleged that Rizwan was thrashed by police and he died. The CCTV footage from the area were examined, but no evidence of police beating was found. The family doctor also said that he sustained injury in an accident. He died of scepticemia and was also having lung infection," the SHO said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

