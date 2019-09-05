Take the pledge to vote

Case Registered Against 43 People for Serving Non-veg Biryani to Hindus in UP's Mahoba District

The FIR was registered on Wednesday after intervention of BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajpoot, who visited the area on Tuesday and some villagers raised the matter with him.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
Case Registered Against 43 People for Serving Non-veg Biryani to Hindus in UP's Mahoba District
Banda: A case has been registered against 43 persons for serving non-vegetarian biryani to Hindus at a community feast during a 'urs' festival in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Thursday.

The feast was organised during the 'urs' of Sheikh Peer Baba, a religious congregation of Muslims, in Salat village in Charkhari area on August 31, they said.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday after intervention of BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajpoot, who visited the area on Tuesday and some villagers raised the matter with him.

"The biryani was deliberately served to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Strict action is needed in the matter," Rajpoot told reporters.

The FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 420 (fraud) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Superintendent of Police Swami Nath said it was not true that people were deliberately served non-veg biryani.

"A probe is on in the matter. No arrests have so far been made," he said.

