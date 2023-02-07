Police Register Case Against Couple Hugging Each Other on Moving Bike in Ajmer

Police registered a case in Ajmer after a video on social media showed a couple hugging as they sat opposite each other on a moving motorcycle.

SHO of Christian ganj police station Karan Singh said on the basis of the video, the case for rash driving was registered.

The case was registered under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 294 (obscene acts and songs) against a 24-year-old bike rider and a girl, who is a minor.

The video showed the girl sitting on the motorcycle’s petrol tank facing a man and hugging him.

