Police Registers Case Three Days After Video Shows Couple Roughed Up in Kerala, Assaulter on Flee

Thiruvananthapuram: The video of the assault against the couple in Kerala’s Ambalavayil by a man has caused an uproar after the video got viral.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Ambalavayal town of Wayanad where a man called Sajeevanand had roughed up a man and woman for reason unknown.

As the video circulated, the matter spread like a wildfire. It caused a mass uproar among people on social media.

In the video, people are seen standing as mute spectators as the woman pleads with Sajivanand said to be a local Congress worker to stop attacking her husband.

Abusing her, he then slapped her several times. The couple, according to police, was staying in a lodging facility. Their identity of the couple is not disclosed.

Police refused to file a case initially saying there was no complaint from the assaulted. As soon as the controversy erupted, CPI (M) branch secretary Rasheed filed a plaint following which the police had filed a case.

A case was registered three days after the incident against Sajivanand under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including voluntarily causing hurt, obscene act in public, using criminal force against woman to outrage her modesty, police said.

Search for the assaulter has been intensified and police is trying to locate his mobile phone signal. There have been attempts to trace him based on his friends and relatives. The police official including the sub inspector are likely to face action for not acting prima facie.

M.C. Josephine, chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission enquired about the case at the police station and registered a suo motu for beating up a woman.

(With PTI Inputs)