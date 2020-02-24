Police Registers FIR Against Several People After Anti-CAA Protests in Delhi's Hauz Rani Turn Violent

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against several persons after an anti-CAA protest in south Delhi's Hauz Rani area led to clashes with police.

A case has been registered against over 20 people in connection with the incident on Sunday at Malviya Nagar, police said.

The FIR has been registered under section 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, with deadly weapons), 149, 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault to deter public servant, 332 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Around 37 Delhi Police personnel were injured in an attempt to stop an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest march in Malviya Nagar for which permission was not granted.

"A protest march was organised by protesters in Malviya Nagar area today. No permission was granted for the protest," DCP South Atul Thakur said.

The protesters tried to block traffic at multiple locations and also on arterial roads, he said.

"Many of the protesters verbally and physically abused police personnel and pushed female police personnel towards the barricades, bit them and heckled them. They were persuaded and later they returned back to the protest site," he said.

Refuting reports that police lathicharged protesters, Thakur said, "Police personnel on duty showed extreme restraint and perserverence in face of this sustained abuse and ensured highest standards of professionalism. Many police personnel including lady police personnel were injured and suitable action as per law is being taken."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.