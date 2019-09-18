Take the pledge to vote

Police Remand of Three JeM Terrorists Extended by Five Days

The terrorists were produced in a Kathua court, which extended their police custody, the officer said. The police continued to interrogate the three to get more details.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
Police Remand of Three JeM Terrorists Extended by Five Days
Image for representation.
Jammu: The remand of the three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, who were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district last Thursday, were extended by five more days on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

"The police remand of the three JeM terrorists has been extended by five more days," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, Sridhar Patel told PTI.

The terrorists were produced in a Kathua court, which extended their police custody, the officer said. The police continued to interrogate the three to get more details, he added.

The police had earlier secured seven-day custody of the three JeM terrorists.

Last Thursday, a truck loaded with cardboard material was intercepted during checking on the Jammu-Pathankot highway. The three terrorists, who were travelling on the truck, were arrested and arms and ammunition, including four AK-56 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 180 rounds of ammunition, besides Rs 11,000 in cash were seized, the officer said.

The police had intercepted the truck (registration number JK 13E-2000) acting on specific inputs at Lakhanpur in Kathua, when it was on its way from Punjab to the Kashmir valley.

All the terrorists belonged to the valley, the SSP said, adding that the truck was owned by Suhil Ahmed Latoo of Gulshanabad, Pulwama and was being driven by Javaid Ahmed Dar.

The three terrorists were identified as Ubaid-ul-Islam and Sabeel Ahmad Baba, residents of Aghlar Kandi in Pulwama's Rajpora, and Jehangir Ahmad Parray, a resident of Pakherpora Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam.

They were illegally transporting arms and ammunition from Punjab to Kashmir to "disrupt peace in the valley", the SSP said. Sources claimed that the terrorists were planning to execute a major attack.

