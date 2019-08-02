Police Rescue 8 Girls From Spa in Goregaon, Arrest Three on Suspicion of Flesh Trade Racket

Mumbai: Police said on Friday they have rescued eight girls and arrested three persons after raiding a spa in suburban Goregaon on suspicion a flesh trade racket was operating from there.

Acting on a tip-off that a prostitution racket was allegedly being run under the name of providing massage services at the spa, the police raided the outlet on Thursday night.

According to the police, they rescued eight girls from the outlet and arrested three persons, including the owner and manager of the spa.

They were booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), the police said, adding further investigation was underway.