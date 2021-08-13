Police Rescue Businessman Within Hours of Abduction After Encounter in UP’s Amethi

Uttar Pradesh Police within a few hours rescued a businessman from his abductors after an encounter in Amethi on Thursday. A police officer has suffered bullet injuries in an encounter with the abductors.

According to police, a cloth merchant was abducted by four unknown criminals around 10 am in from UPSIDC Colony in Industrial Area under the Kamrauli police station jurisdiction.

The abducted businessman has been identified as Gaurav Nigam. The abduction came to surface, after Gaurav’s abductor called his father, a bank manager with the Gramin Bank, and demanded ransom of Rs 20 lakhs for his release. Meanwhile, Gaurav’s friend accompanying him to his shop rushed to Kamrauli police station and informed about the incident.

Police further added, soon after receiving the ransom call, Gaurav’s father informed the Mohanganj police station about the abduction.

“As we learnt about the incident, a flash alert about the businessman’s abduction was raised,” said a police officer of Mohanganj police station.

Amethi superintendent of police (SP) Dinesh Singh on learning of the incident rushed to the crime scene and formed a special operation group (SOG) to rescue the businessman and nab his abductors.

“In our initial investigation we learnt that Gaurav was abducted by four men and a blue colour car having Punjab registration was used in the abduction. The phone number used to call the businessman’s father for ransom was kept in surveillance,” said a police officer who was part of the rescue team.

“Our surveillance team informed us that the car was moving towards the Kotwali area of the district. The abductors were surrounded by the SOG near the Kotali-Sangrampur border. The abductors opened fire on us and in retaliation a few rounds were fired from our end too,” added the officer.

Amethi SP added, “One of the abductors and in charge of the SOG suffered bullet injuries in the encounter. SOG in charge Vinod Yadav has suffered a bullet injury in one of his hands.”

“The businessman was rescued safe and sound from his abductors. All four involved in the abduction have been arrested,” added the SP.

The SP further added that the blueprint of the abduction was carried out by two brothers identified as Abhay Shukla and Aditya Shukla.

