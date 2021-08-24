Police Rescue Woman In Bihar’s Gaya Foiling Gangrape Bid

A police team rescued a 20-year-old married woman from five youths who had abducted her in Gaya District of Bihar after a tip-off from alert villagers. According to Gaya Police, they received an input from villagers that few youths had abducted a woman and were taking her towards a secluded area under a bridge constructed over Falgu river near Manpur village under Mufassil police station jurisdictions.

“On receiving the information, a team from Muffasil police station and our patrolling vehicles were alerted. They rushed to the location and rescued the 20-year-old woman,” said Gaya superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Kumar.

The SP added that the youths fled from the location on seeing the police team. “A pistol, several rounds of bullet and four motorcycles were recovered from the secluded place,” added the SP.

A senior police officer deployed at the Muffasil police station said that they had received inputs that around five to six youths were molesting a girl near the Manpur bridge and forcibly taking her towards a secluded place. “We rushed to the given location and rescued the woman, while the youths managed to escape taking advantage of the dark,” added the officer.

The woman was taken to the Gaya district hospital for medical examination. However, the woman refused to go through any kind of medical test, stating that she was not gang-raped.

“The woman informed us that she was returning from the market when she was offered a lift by two youths known to her. Who on their way took her to a secluded place under the bridge,” added the officer.

In another development, a differently-abled teeanger was raped in Samastipur district. According to the police the victim was alone in her house when her perpetrator forced into the house and raped her. The victim’s parents told the police that when they returned home from the market they saw their daughter lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here