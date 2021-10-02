Nagpur Minor Lured into 'Selling Virginity' to Help Mother's Cancer Treatment; 3 Arrested

An 11-year-old girl was rescued on Thursday by police from an apartment at Koradi, where the girl was allegedly lured into selling her virginity for Rs 5,000. Police arrested three women, who had arranged a ‘customer’ for Rs 40,000 and promised monetary help to the minor’s poverty stricken family.

According to a report in Times of India, the customer turned out to be a police informer. Sources reportedly said that the girl needed the money for her mother’s treatment, who is suffering from Cancer. Meanwhile, police is verifying the claim.

ALSO READ | ‘Intellectual Dishonesty’: PM Modi Opens Up About Opposition of Farmer Reforms in Interview

The report quoted sources as saying that the accused had convinced the minor to accompany them and do their bidding, and promised her Rs 5,000.

Police arrested Archana Vaishampayan, Ranjana Meshram and Kavita Nikhare, who were arrested by the Social Service Branch of the Crime Branch after getting the information from an NGO.

According to the police, the accused Vaishampayan and the minor’s mother were known to each other. The minor’s mother had volunteered to send her daughter to work as a governess for Vaishampayan’s two-year-old son.

Vaishampayan had taken the minor girl to an apartment on the pretext of taking care of his son during his birthday celebrations. The report added that the apartment was taken on rent by Mesharam where a customer was to be fetched for the minor.

ALSO READ | When Mahatma Gandhi’s Self-help Cooking Experiment at Tagore’s Santiniketan Caused Turmoil

It added that the customer turned out to be a police informer. The accused Meshram and Vaishampayan had earlier been arrested for flesh trade in separate cases. Sources said that the two had befriended in jail.

A case was registered at Koradi police station and the rescued girl was send to the government shelter home.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.