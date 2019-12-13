Cops Resort to Teargas, Lathi-charge after Protesters Pelt Stones Outside Meghalaya Guv's Residence

Protestors in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, who had gathered to protest against the Citizenship Act, were tear-gassed and lathi-charged by the police after stone-pelting near the Raj Bhavan.

The protest on Friday is among a series of agitations sparked over the Citizenship Act that gives eligibility to illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to get India citizenship.

Videos show thousands of protestors being tear-gassed even as mobile internet and SMS services remain blocked across the state for two days.

According to an NDTV report, video shot from cellphones showed people being brought in to Shillong’s Civil Hospital with injuries to their legs and bodies.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was also heckled by protestors, as he landed from a chopper to take part in an even marking the death anniversary of a freedom fighter. Slogans of

The protestors were filmed raising banners of ‘Conrad go back’.

Protests were also seen in West Bengal, where a railway station was set on fire and RPF personnel deputed there were thrashed by thousands of people who had gathered against the Citizenship Act.

In the national capital too, students from Jamia Millia Islamia were lathicharged and tear-gassed during protests.

