1-min read

Police Rush to Help Telangana Woman after She Threatens Suicide on Social Media

Police said they would take care of the basic needs of the family during the lockdown.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2020, 8:24 PM IST
Police Rush to Help Telangana Woman after She Threatens Suicide on Social Media
Representative image. (PTI)

A woman in dire straits due to the COVID-19 lockdown received help from police and some public here after she made a passionate plea on social media for aid to take care of her four-member family and even threatened to commit suicide.

Police said a team rushed to her house on the city outskirts and provided foodgrains and cash assistance after being alerted by the COVID-19 control room while some netizens responded saying they have transferred money through online facility to her account.

In a tweet addressed to ruling TRS Working President and Minister K T Rama Rao, the woman said her family was "facing financial problems" and she was not able to get milk for her children and her husband and she were having health issues.

"...no one is coming forward to help us financially so we have deciding (sic) to commit suicide," she said.

In a series of tweets, the woman also said "Sir many people have lots of money but what is the use if you don't help people in need. Plz help my children and our family even a small help also is very helpful for us".

"Our Dundigal police team visited the house and helped accordingly," a tweet from Cyberabad Police said

Netizens also praised the police and some of them posted messages saying they also transferred some money to the woman.

Police said they would take care of the basic needs of the family during the lockdown.



