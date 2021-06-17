Police Search On for YouTuber Madan as Wife Held in TN for Making Money Through Obscene Chats

Madan Kumar Manickam alias Madan OP, an engineering graduate created a YouTube Channel on the name ‘Toxic Madan 18+’ in 2019 to talk about gaming tricks including the banned PUBG game. The channel’s name itself reveals that the page is of adultery content that attracted a handful of youth and the subscribers count touched lakhs in the near period.

A native of Salem, Madan is a full-time YouTuber who has over 8 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. But cybercrime police began receiving complaints on Madan for using foul language on YouTube more than talking about gaming tricks. Madan, who stayed anonymous without revealing his face on any of his videos for more than three years, started gaining more fans. To an extreme, Madan used obscene words to scold the Central government for banning PUBG in India. This made cops take immediate action over the matter.

With News18 Tamil Nadu’s impact, the matter came to light on June 10 and expanded it to a top-spoken story of Tamil Nadu in a couple of days. On his videos, Madan was seen tirelessly pouring obscene words on his channel’s followers, who are mostly under 18. The YouTuber also called his followers (mostly under 18) to come for nude video chat. Meanwhile, his revenue has also increased as millions of viewers have gained entertainment for such foul talks. A video of Madan making death threats also appeared.

The YouTuber has been accused of talking obscenely to under 18 boys and girls through online games and extorting money from them. So far, 159 complaints have been received, said the police. Madan failed to appear before the police in Chennai on June 14, after he was summoned. The police found that Madan is absconding. An anticipatory bail plea was also filed on behalf of YouTuber in the Madras High Court. But the court rejected the anticipatory bail plea on June 17 by making a strong statement.

By tracking Madan’s mobile number, the police caught his wife Kruthika who was hiding in her mother-in-law’s home in Salem and arrested her for interrogation. Both his father and brothers are under investigation. A separate investigation also undergoing with those who complained of being victimised.

On a shocking scene, the investigation revealed that the YouTuber earns more than Rs 10 lakh a month through his gaming videos with obscene language. Later, by releasing PUBG videos, Madan bought two luxury cars worth Rs 2 crore, two luxury bungalows and has built two luxury houses in Chennai’s Perungalathur. The investigation has also revealed that Kruthika was the one behind the woman’s voice talking obscene language on the videos. The police brought Kruthika to Chennai and produced her in court. She was remanded to judicial custody till June 30.

A laptop, desktop used by Madan and a mobile phone has been seized from Kruthika and further investigation is undergoing to catch the absconded YouTuber. The Cyber Crime police have also written a letter to YouTube to disable Madan’s YouTube channel and taking steps to permanently shut it down.

