Police Seize Woman’s Half-Burnt Body From Funeral Pyre in Rajasthan’s Dausa

The Rajasthan Police on Friday seized the half-burnt body of a woman, who died in mysterious circumstances, from her funeral pyre at Keeratpur village in Dausa district. The police suspect it to be a case of dowry death.

According to the officials of Bandikui police station, they received a complaint regarding a woman’s last rites being performed by her in-laws in Keeratpur village under their jurisdiction without informing the parents of the deceased. The deceased has been identified as Lali Devi.

“The parents of the deceased in a written complaint informed us that they suspect their daughter was murdered due to dowry. On receiving the complaint we rushed to the village and seized the half-burnt body of the woman from the funeral pyre,” said police.

The body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy. According to police, their future course of action and investigation completely depends on the autopsy report. “The postmortem report will give confirmation if the woman was murdered or died a natural death,” said a police officer of Bandikui police station.

The parents of the woman came to know about her death from the neighbours of her in-laws.

“Our daughter was tortured almost every day for dowry even after 15 years of marriage by her husband and in-laws,” alleged Leela’s parents.

They further added, “Our daughter was murdered by her in-laws for dowry. If she had died a natural death her in-laws would have informed us about her death and would not have been in a hurry to perform her last rites.”

