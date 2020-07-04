Police Should Shoot Him Dead When They Catch Him: Mother of Gangster Vikas Dubey on Killing of 8 UP Cops

Lucknow: Mother of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in murder of eight policemen in Kanpur who is currently on the run, on Friday said her son should either surrender to the police or get killed in an encounter.

Speaking to News18 in Lucknow, Vikas’s mother Sarla Devi said, “I think Vikas should surrender else he might be killed in the encounter. If the police manage to catch him then he should be shot dead because what he has done is very wrong.”

Sarla Devi’s strongly worded reaction came on the same day when eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were shot dead by the members of a gang in Kanpur. At least seven others, including a civilian, were also injured in the incident.

Teams of UP STF and police have been formed to nab the dreaded criminal.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Kanpur and met the family members of the deceased policemen. Adityanath also announced government jobs, pension benefits and a monetary compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the kin of the martyred cops. He also visited the injured cops at Regency Hospital in Kanpur.

The police team was ambushed around 1 am on Friday when they had gone to raid a house in search of Dubey, after an attempt to murder case was filed against him.

Dubey has over 60 cases against him, including a murder charge for the killing of Santosh Shukla, a former UP minister in the Rajnath Singh government, inside a police station in 2001.







A source said AK-47 cartridges were recovered from the spot, though police are yet to confirm whether the assault rifle was used by the gang.

Speaking to News18, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, “Investigation is underway and nothing can be confirmed at the moment. It seems the criminals used a semi-automatic weapon. Police also resorted to retaliatory fire. So at the moment, it can't be confirmed whether an AK-47 was used by the criminals.”

