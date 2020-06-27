Police Station Closed in TN's Tirupur as Wife of Sub-inspector Tests Positive for Covid-19

The North Police station at nearby Tirupur was closed temporarily on Saturday as a woman SI, wife of a sub-inspector there, tested positive.

The wife, a sub-inspector attached to Chennai, had come to Tirupur on June 24 on leave and her blood and swab samples were taken the next day, along with that of her husband, police said.

While the woman tested positive, her husband tested negative, following which the police station was closed early Saturday.

The quarters, where the couple had stayed, was also closed, even as the station and quarters were sprayed with disinfectants as preventive measures.cor

All the policemen attached to the station were subjected to tests for Coronavirus infection.