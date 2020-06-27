Police Station in Himachal's Kinnaur Dist Sealed After 3 Cops Test Positive; State Covid-19 Tally Nears 900

A police station in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has been sealed after three policemen posted there tested positive for coronavirus, an official said.

The Bhawanagar police station has been sealed after the three policemen, which include two head constables aged 26 and 32 years and a 24-year-old constable, tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

Two of them had returned from their homes in Kangra on June 12 after taking leave for a few days. The third was on a temporary posting in Chaura, he added.

The entire staff of the police station have been quarantined to check the spread of the deadly virus, the official said. The areas between Lutuksa and Dat Sungra in Bhawanagar have been identified as a containment zone.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand has issued an order to declare Bhawanagar town as a containment zone to contain the spread of infection. The three policemen have been shifted to the Reckong Peo COVID care centre. Their contacts are being traced, Chand said.

With this, the number of positive cases in tribal Kinnaur district has risen to seven. Three of them have recovered, while the rest four are active cases.

Besides, 27 more people -- Hamirpur (10), Kangra (7), Bilaspur (5), Solan (3) and Mandi (2) -- tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said.

In Hamirpur, a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl from Sai village are among the 10 new cases, a district official said adding they were primary contacts of a COVID-19 patient.

A 57-year-old man from Sukriyah village also tested positive, he said, adding he was secondary contact of a COVID-19 patient. Of the rest seven cases, four recently returned from Delhi, two from Gurgaon and one from Mumbai, he added.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Hamirpur district has risen to 238. These includes 117 active cases, 120 cured and one dead.

In Kangra, four members of a family including a couple and their two daughters from Rehlu tested positive, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said, adding they recently returned from Gurgaon.

Besides, a Faridabad returnee and two contacts of COVID-19 patients also tested positive, he added.

In Bilaspur, five people, including a three-year-old child, tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said, adding they recently returned from Delhi-NCR. In Mandi, two persons tested positive and they also recently returned from Delhi-NCR.

The number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 895. So far, 501 people have recovered, while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state.

Himachal Pradesh has reported eight deaths due to the virus so far. A total of 373 cases are active in the state.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases in the state at 108, followed by 107 in Kangra, 44 in Solan, 28 in Una, 19 in Shimla, 17 in Bilaspur, 13 in Sirmaur, 11 in Chamba, four each in Kinnaur and Mandi, and one in Kullu, as per the official figures.